Ardmore Launches ‘Get Road Ready’ Campaign Ahead of NI Driving Law Changes

Ardmore Group has launched a new road safety campaign for Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) ahead of the introduction of major changes to learner driver licensing and testing from October.

The 10-week campaign is being led by broadcast activity, including a 30-second television commercial running across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, as well as streaming platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, ITVX and Channel 4’s streaming service.

Audio activity is targeting motorists through Cool FM, Q Radio and Spotify, while the out-of-home campaign includes roadside Adshel formats, six-sheet advertising at university accommodation and screens at Applegreen service stations.

Digital and social activity is also running across platforms including Twitch and Snapchat, as well as Used Cars NI.

The integrated campaign, called “Get Road Ready”, aims to raise awareness of Northern Ireland’s new Graduated Driving Licensing (GDL) scheme, which will come into effect on October 1.

The changes are described as the most significant overhaul of driver licensing and testing in Northern Ireland for 70 years, with the region becoming the first part of the UK to introduce the new measures.

GDL is a phased licensing system which places temporary rules and restrictions on learner and newly qualified drivers, with the aim of reducing collisions and fatalities during the early years of driving.

The new measures include a mandatory six-month learning period before learner drivers can take their practical driving test.

Ardmore Group’s creative approach positions the changes as preparation rather than restriction, with the campaign built around the idea of ensuring young motorists are “Road Ready” for the challenges they will face throughout their driving lives.

The agency said international evidence from countries and regions operating similar GDL systems showed reductions of more than 20% in road deaths involving young drivers.

Credits

Client: DfI Road Safety

Head Of Road Safety: Linda Hurley

Agency: Ardmore Group

Executive Creative Director: Paul Bowen

Creative Director: Glenn Irwin

Business Director: Paul James

Strategy Director: Alex Thompson

Media Director: Tory Anderson

Production: Ardmore Group

Producer: Sarah Cowden

DOP: Carl Quinn

Editor: Ryan Mulgrew

Senior Creative: Callum McCarthy

Designer: Kacey Greer

Art Department: Natasha Mudi

Colour: Peter Oppersdorff

Sound: Alexander Wells