Ardmore Launches ‘Get Road Ready’ Campaign Ahead of NI Driving Law Changes

Ardmore Group has launched a new road safety campaign for Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) ahead of the introduction of major changes to learner driver licensing and testing from October.
The 10-week campaign is being led by broadcast activity, including a 30-second television commercial running across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, as well as streaming platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, ITVX and Channel 4’s streaming service.
Audio activity is targeting motorists through Cool FM, Q Radio and Spotify, while the out-of-home campaign includes roadside Adshel formats, six-sheet advertising at university accommodation and screens at Applegreen service stations.
Digital and social activity is also running across platforms including Twitch and Snapchat, as well as Used Cars NI.
The integrated campaign, called “Get Road Ready”, aims to raise awareness of Northern Ireland’s new Graduated Driving Licensing (GDL) scheme, which will come into effect on October 1.
The changes are described as the most significant overhaul of driver licensing and testing in Northern Ireland for 70 years, with the region becoming the first part of the UK to introduce the new measures.
GDL is a phased licensing system which places temporary rules and restrictions on learner and newly qualified drivers, with the aim of reducing collisions and fatalities during the early years of driving.
The new measures include a mandatory six-month learning period before learner drivers can take their practical driving test.
Ardmore Group’s creative approach positions the changes as preparation rather than restriction, with the campaign built around the idea of ensuring young motorists are “Road Ready” for the challenges they will face throughout their driving lives.
The agency said international evidence from countries and regions operating similar GDL systems showed reductions of more than 20% in road deaths involving young drivers.
Credits
Client: DfI Road Safety
Head Of Road Safety: Linda Hurley
Agency: Ardmore Group
Executive Creative Director: Paul Bowen
Creative Director: Glenn Irwin
Business Director: Paul James
Strategy Director: Alex Thompson
Media Director: Tory Anderson
Production: Ardmore Group
Producer: Sarah Cowden
DOP: Carl Quinn
Editor: Ryan Mulgrew
Senior Creative: Callum McCarthy
Designer: Kacey Greer
Art Department: Natasha Mudi
Colour: Peter Oppersdorff
Sound: Alexander Wells