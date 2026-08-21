Bloom is Back in Black

Bloom, the independent strategic and creative agency, has returned to its original offices at the Black Church on St Mary’s Place- the same building where the agency started out, on Bloomsday 2000.

The Black Church is one of Dublin’s more unusual landmarks. Opened in 1830 as St Mary’s Chapel of Ease, it has been deconsecrated for decades, and remains the subject of a persistent city legend that says anyone who circles it three times, anti-clockwise, at midnight, will see the devil. It recently made an appearance on specially commissioned artwork for Metallica’s Dublin concerts.

“It’s an odd building to be sentimental about, but we are,” said David Quinn, founder of Bloom. “Bloom started in this building, and a lot of the work we’re proudest of started here too. Moving back felt less like a property decision and more like a correction. After regaining control of the agency earlier in the year, it felt like the right thing to do”

“It felt like moving home” said Yvonne Caplice, managing partner at Bloom. “To mark our return, we designed our own T-shirt, an affectionate nod to AC/DC’s Back in Black album cover”

“There was never a version of this where we moved back into the Black Church and didn’t make that joke,” said creative director, Michael Walsh. “The only real debate was T-shirt or tattoo? – cooler heads prevailed.”

Bloom works with clients including Citroën, Zurich, Mentos, Radio Nova, Kittensoft, Killowen Farm, City of Dublin FET College, Hidden Hearing, Linked Finance and MSF Ireland.