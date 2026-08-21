Mark Little to Deliver Inaugural Lecture for Creative & Communications Association

Former journalist, entrepreneur and commentator Mark Little will deliver the inaugural Annual Communications Lecture, organised by the Creative & Communications Association, will take place in the Long Room of Trinity College Dublin on September 2.

A new addition to the communications calendar, the Annual Communications Lecture will bring one high-profile speaker in front of leaders from industry, government, media and civil society.

Mark Little’s lecture, called “The Age of Intention” will explore trust, truth and how the information environment is shaping Irish society.

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