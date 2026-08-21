Home News Mark Little to Deliver Inaugural Lecture for Creative & Communications Association

Mark Little to Deliver Inaugural Lecture for Creative & Communications Association

Pictured: Launching the Creative & Communications Association’s inaugural Annual Communications (L-R) Siobhan Masterson, CEO, Creative & Communications Association; Professor Patrick Geoghegan, Trinity College Dublin; Geraldine Jones, Managing Director, President of the Creative & Communications Association; and journalist Mark Little.

Former journalist, entrepreneur and commentator Mark Little will deliver the inaugural Annual Communications Lecture, organised by the Creative & Communications Association, will take place in the Long Room of Trinity College Dublin on September 2.

A new addition to the communications calendar, the Annual Communications Lecture will bring one high-profile speaker in front of leaders from industry, government, media and civil society.

Mark Little’s lecture, called “The Age of Intention” will explore trust, truth and how the information environment is shaping Irish society.

For further information click HERE

Previous articleIrish Podcast Advertising Spend Jumps 33% as Brands Increase Investment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR