The Tenth Man Teams Up with Taylor Swift Director for New USA Campaign

The Tenth Man Teams Up with Taylor Swift Director for New USA...

Dublin creative agency The Tenth Man has developed one of its biggest international campaigns to date for DraftKings Casino, working with acclaimed music video and commercials director Joseph Kahn on a major new US advertising campaign.

DraftKings is a large US-headquartered company listed on the Nasdaq with 2025 revenues of $6.05bn.

The campaign, “Spin Your Way”, was created from The Tenth Man’s Dublin headquarters and includes a hero television commercial as well as a range of TV, digital and social executions.

Kahn, whose credits include work with Taylor Swift, Eminem, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, U2 and Kendrick Lamar, directed the campaign, which was produced with Academy Films. The work also features a reworking of the Hot Chocolate classic “Everyone’s a Winner”, which has been re-recorded for the campaign as “Everyone’s a Spinner”.

The Tenth Man said the campaign was designed to stand out in the highly competitive US online casino market by borrowing more heavily from the visual language and energy of music videos than traditional category advertising.

Founder and CEO: Ken Robertson said the agency wanted the work to feel distinctive while keeping the DraftKings Casino brand and product experience at the centre of the campaign.

“The challenge with a category this competitive is that everyone is fighting for the same eyeballs at the same time,” Robertson said.

“So, we wanted to make something that felt less like casino advertising and more like a music video,” he added.

“That became the spirit of ‘Spin Your Way’. Big music, big energy, humour and a bit of swagger, while keeping the DraftKings Casino experience and brand right at the heart of it.”

He added that “once the idea started to take on the energy of a music video, Joseph Kahn immediately felt like the person to bring it to life.”

The creative centres on the idea of physically expressing the excitement of playing DraftKings Casino through characters spinning, with the concept informing the campaign’s transitions, camera movements, editing, visual effects and sound design.

Kahn said this combination of a simple central idea and an unexpected execution had appealed to him.

“I’m always looking for projects that feel a bit unexpected but still have a simple creative idea at their heart,” he said. “This project with DraftKings Casino had all of that from the jump.”

He said the challenge was to translate the experience of playing DraftKings Casino into a physical and visually distinctive idea.

“Our goal with ‘Spin Your Way’ was to physically express all the internal fun and excitement of playing DraftKings Casino through the physical action of people spinning,” he said.

“That simple idea influenced everything from transitions and camera moves, to the edit style, visual effects and sound design. The thing that tied it all together for me was the track. It drove the narrative in a way that was effortlessly cool and unexpected.”

The campaign marks another significant international project for The Tenth Man, which works across strategy, advertising, production, social and cultural marketing for clients in Ireland, the UK and North America.