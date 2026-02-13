TBWA Turns on the Taps for Weep RiverRock Valentine’s Campaign

Valentine’s week can be provide a romantic canvas for many brands and their advertisers to play around with, and this was not lost on TBWA\Ireland and its client, Deep RiverRock.

The Coca Cola-owned brand stepped up to the plate this week with a new limited edition Weep RiverRock, in collaboration with the Dublin-based agency. Released on Red Tuesday (10th February), statistically the most common date for break-ups due to its proximity to Valentine’s Day, Weep RiverRock sets out to “hydrate the broken-hearted.”

“Severe, and sometimes uncontrollable bouts of ugly crying are an unfortunate side effect of heartbreak. And while Weep RiverRock can’t mend a broken heart, research suggests that a typical stint in the horrors can cause the body to lose up to 20ml of water in tears, leaving the afflicted both emotionally drained and physically dehydrated,” said the agency.

Deep RiverRock and TBWA\Ireland saw an opportunity to respond to this problem with the brand’s trademark honesty. “Weep RiverRock has been carefully designed to rehydrate the newly single with the exact amount of water lost due to crying. Replenishing liquid misplaced via the eye socket, Weep RiverRock puts 20ml of water back in the body. A precise science, but one which means those recently dumped can stay completely hydrated, even if they’re still utterly heartbroken.

“Dehydration among the dumped community is a serious problem that isn’t being talked about enough,” cried TBWA\Ireland creative diirector Eoin Conlon. “So, we were delighted to tackle it with Weep RiverRock – Hydration designed for Heartbreak. They’re not coming back, but at least your hydration will.”

The idea builds on Deep RiverRock’s promise that it won’t make you better at anything, except hydrating. So, even though it won’t make a breakup any easier, it will do the one thing it does best: keep you hydrated.

“Being heartbroken is horrible, but losing even a teardrop of hydration is so much worse” sobbed Deep RiverRock’s brand marketing manager Shane McQuaid “We can’t make your heartbreak better, but with Weep RiverRock we can, and we will, make you better hydrated…slightly.”

Credits

Client: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland

Trade Marketing Director: Kylie Magee

Brands Marketing Manager: Shane McQuaid

Portfolio Development Lead: Orla McAlister

Brands Marketing Executive: Samantha Milligan

Agency: TBWA\ Ireland

Chief Executive Officer: Deirdre Waldron

Creative Directors: Bairbre McGlade, Niall Staines & Eoin Conlon

Art Director: Kev Flynn

Copywriter: Eva Dolan

Digital Creative: Mark Murray

Video Editor: Lee Keegan

Creative Producers: Ana Baena Sanchez & Zsofi Abel

Strategy Director: Ronan Jennings

Strategist: Ecem Erdal

Head of Digital, Social & Content & FEED: Luke Wilson

Digital Client Manager: Rebecca Fox

Social & Content Executive: Ciara Casey

Business Director: Louise Hegarty

Senior Account Managers: Aine Neenan & Laura Redden

Account Executive: Sara Swaine

Audio Studio: Blast Audio

Sound Engineer: Will Farrell

VO artist: Cormac Moore