Advertising Takes to the Stage as Part of DIFF 2026

As part of the forthcoming Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) which will run from February 19- March 1, the organisers will host a special event in the Light House Cinema that will delve into the world of advertising.

Called “Masterpieces In A Minute: Film Craft In The World Of Advertising”, the event is curated by commercial production company Banjoman and will showcase a selection of standout advertising films and explore the craft, process and creative ambition behind commercial filmmaking with a panel of advertising experts on hand to discuss the challenges and opportunities.

A key part of the event will see Neal Davies, chairman of TBWA\Ireland and board member of DIFF, interviewing Dermot Malone, founder and director of Banjoman Malone who will discuss everything from advertising craft and client collaboration to how commercial production intersects with long-form storytelling.

The 90-minute event will take place in the Light House Cinema in Smithfield and will kick off at 3.30am. For more information and to register for tickets click HERE