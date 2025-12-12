The Irish Marketing Podcast: Pitching and Ditching

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

In the latest episode, we return to one of the burning topics within advertising- pitching with pitch consultant and former adman, Ray Sheerin from Level Pitch.

In a wide ranging conversation, Ray talks about how pitching can be good for team building and office morale; why the most creative ideas don’t always make the deck and why choosing the right pitch matters and choosing the wrong one hurts. Ray also talks about one thing that every agency has experienced – how to handle the CMO “new broom” dilemma and what clients should do when it comes to agency feedback post-pitch.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.