IRS+ Delivers for The National Lottery in new Good Causes Campaign

IRS+ teamed up with the National Lottery, FOE and Starcom to shine a light on the important role that the Lottery’s Good Causes funding plays in the communities around the country.

Led by the IRS+ creative delivery team of Katie Boylan and Sabrina Mooney, the collaboration revolved around a cross-platform mix of audio and social content that involved former RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy travelling throughout the country to meet and talk to a number of volunteer groups that have benefited from Good Causes funding.

The five groups that featured included Cian’s Kennels, Longford; St Brigid’s Edenderry Boxing Club, Offaly; The Book of Memories Café, Meath; Borrisokane Men’s Shed, Tipperary and Maherees Conservation Association, Kerry.

The National Lottery partnered with broadcaster Joe Duffy to produce a series of short mini films that became an advertising and social media vehicle to tell the stories of the inspiring people from a selection of Good Causes throughout Ireland.

Stephen Cleary, brand manager, The National Lottery said: “Having Joe Duffy, one of the most familiar and trusted voices in Irish life anchor our campaign, delivered an immediate level of engagement and credibility with audiences. His interviews with five charities throughout Ireland really helped to shine a spotlight on their work, how part-funding support from National Lottery Good Causes helps, and the impact that they make on their respective communities.”

The campaign was brought to life with on-air interviews on radio stations that are represented by IRS+ in addition to social media and video platforms.

“A real strength of this campaign is how Joe Duffy’s interviews were brought to life across audio, social and video. By shaping the content for each platform, we turned powerful, real-world stories into media moments that connected quickly with audiences and clearly showed the impact of Good Causes in communities across Ireland,” said Ruth Barry, client director, Starcom, part of Core.

“In many ways, radio is the perfect story telling medium. Throughout Ireland, there’s an immediacy to the level of engagement and empathy that audiences experience as they tune in for their daily consumption of “slice of life” topics that inform, entertain or infuriate. That’s why It’s such a good platform for the new National Lottery Campaign featuring Joe Duffy and highlighting the great work of selected Good Causes throughout the country. We were delighted to have the opportunity to work with them in an early example of our new process of creative delivery,” concluded Peter Smyth.