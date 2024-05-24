Forsman & Bodenfors Launches New E-Scooter Campaign for RSA

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin (formerly In the Company of Huskies) has launched a new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to inform all road users about the legalisation covering electric scooters in Ireland.

The comprehensive campaign features four television advertisements and is supported by radio, out-of-home (OOH), and digital advertisements.

The introduction of the new e-scooter legislation marks a significant change for users of e-scooters and the campaign aims to educate both e-scooter riders and other road users about the updated traffic laws and regulations, promoting safe and harmonious sharing of the roads.

1 of 4

The creative strategy behind the campaign ensures that the advertisements are not only informative but also engaging, ensuring a clear understanding of the new e-scooter rules, according to the Road Safety Authority.

“The new e-scooters legislation is an important change on Irish roads. We are asking people on e-scooters and other road users to familiarise themselves with the new traffic laws and regulations so that we can all understand how to share the roads safely together,” says Sarah O’Connor, director of partnerships & external affairs with the Road Safety Authority.

“Our creative approach was to make sure these ads are as entertaining as they are informative to grab people’s attention and ensure they walk away with a clear understanding about the new rules for e-scooters,” she adds.

Credits:

Client: Road Safety Authority

Director of Partnerships & External Affairs: Sarah O’Connor

Higher Executive Officer, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson

Executive Officer, Communications Department: John Paul Guiheen

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley

Senior Art Director: Udi Ovadia

Senior Copywriter: Robert McBride

Client Manager: Brian Johnson & David Power

Client Manager: Stephanie Urban

Head of Production: Brian Daly

Planning: Madhumita Chandrasekaran

Design: James Stedmond

Production Company: Rubberduck

Director: James Fitzgerald

Producers: Jenni Barry Duke, Helen Barry Duke

Production Assistant: Maisie Ryan

1st Asst. Director: Sandra Corbally

3rd Asst Director: Kieron Walshe

DOP: Iggy Laugalis

Location Manager: Mick Swan

Production Designer: Anya Tavlinska

Costumes: Greg Keely @ Ape

Post Production Supervisor: Jen Connolly

Colourist: Dan Moran

Editor: Koleman Angle

Grade: Leandro Arouca

Sound Mix: Steve Maher @ Raygun

Music: John Walsh

Stills Photography: Mattia Pelizaari

Creative Retoucher: Donna Gorska

Casting: Shauna Griffith