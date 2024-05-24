Forsman & Bodenfors Launches New E-Scooter Campaign for RSA

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin (formerly In the Company of Huskies) has launched a new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to inform all road users about the legalisation covering electric scooters in Ireland.
The comprehensive campaign features four television advertisements and is supported by radio, out-of-home (OOH), and digital advertisements.
The introduction of the new e-scooter legislation marks a significant change for users of e-scooters and the campaign aims to educate both e-scooter riders and other road users about the updated traffic laws and regulations, promoting safe and harmonious sharing of the roads.
The creative strategy behind the campaign ensures that the advertisements are not only informative but also engaging, ensuring a clear understanding of the new e-scooter rules, according to the Road Safety Authority.
“The new e-scooters legislation is an important change on Irish roads. We are asking people on e-scooters and other road users to familiarise themselves with the new traffic laws and regulations so that we can all understand how to share the roads safely together,” says Sarah O’Connor, director of partnerships & external affairs with the Road Safety Authority.
“Our creative approach was to make sure these ads are as entertaining as they are informative to grab people’s attention and ensure they walk away with a clear understanding about the new rules for e-scooters,” she adds.
Credits:
Client: Road Safety Authority
Director of Partnerships & External Affairs: Sarah O’Connor
Higher Executive Officer, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson
Executive Officer, Communications Department: John Paul Guiheen
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley
Senior Art Director: Udi Ovadia
Senior Copywriter: Robert McBride
Client Manager: Brian Johnson & David Power
Client Manager: Stephanie Urban
Head of Production: Brian Daly
Planning: Madhumita Chandrasekaran
Design: James Stedmond
Production Company: Rubberduck
Director: James Fitzgerald
Producers: Jenni Barry Duke, Helen Barry Duke
Production Assistant: Maisie Ryan
1st Asst. Director: Sandra Corbally
3rd Asst Director: Kieron Walshe
DOP: Iggy Laugalis
Location Manager: Mick Swan
Production Designer: Anya Tavlinska
Costumes: Greg Keely @ Ape
Post Production Supervisor: Jen Connolly
Colourist: Dan Moran
Editor: Koleman Angle
Grade: Leandro Arouca
Sound Mix: Steve Maher @ Raygun
Music: John Walsh
Stills Photography: Mattia Pelizaari
Creative Retoucher: Donna Gorska
Casting: Shauna Griffith