Marketing Institute Introduces Grand Prix at AIM Awards

Ahead of All Ireland Marketing Awards on May 23, the Marketing Institute has announced the introduction of the Grand Prix award which will “recognise the very best use of marketing in business.”

“The introduction of the Grand Prix Award allows us to recognise and celebrate the cream of the marketing crop. This prestigious accolade will honour the exceptional business case study that stands out above all, setting a new benchmark for business success delivered by professional marketing,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of the Marketing Institute.

The winners, including the inaugural Grand Prix recipient, will be announced at the AIM Awards ceremony in the Clayton Burlington on Thursday May 23.

This year’s awards has 22 different categories and the shortlist contains 61 companies. Diageo Ireland tops the list of entrants and is shortlisted in six categories. It was followed closely by ESB and Allianz Ireland with five each while WaterWipes, SuperValu Musgrave and Laya Healthcare have been shortlisted four times. In addition another seven companies- including PTSB, Promise Gluten Free, Bord Gáis, Suntory, Irish Life and Kerry Group, each made it on to the shortlist with three entries.