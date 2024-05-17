Dynamo Introduces Style and Substance in New Global Campaign for The Sexton Whiskey

The Dublin-based creative agency Dynamo has rolled out a new global campaign for the Irish whiskey brand The Sexton.
Called “All Style, All Substance”, the new campaign will be launched in a number of international markets including the USA, Poland, Germany, France and Ireland.
The Sexton, a single malt Irish whiskey, comes in a uniquely distinctive hexagonal bottle and is one several whiskey brands owned by Proximo Spirits including Bushmills and Proper 12, the latter which was acquired from Conor McGregor. The brand was first launched in 2018.
“We’re thrilled to unveil our latest campaign made possible through a fantastic collaboration with our partners at Dynamo,” says Michael Cockram, global marketing director, Proximo Spirits.
“The resulting output is both premium and engaging and perfectly captures the essence of our brand. A big thank you to the entire Dynamo team for their dedication, and we eagerly anticipat the campaign’s launch in markets worldwide,” he adds.
Seán Timbs, senior copywriter with Dynamo adds: “We knew people were crazy for the bottle. We’d even heard of people keeping them ornaments, which is incredible for the brand. We reckoned that rather than ignoring this, it was actually the perfect leverage point to communicate how incredible the liquid and the story behind it are as well. It really is as good as it looks.”
Credits
Agency: Dynamo
Creative Director: Ross Giles
Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs
Senior Brand Designer: Guy Cresswell
Art Director: Shane O’Hare
Motion Design Director: Tommy Breen
Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery
Account Director: Mathilde Paus
Sound Design: Will Farrell; Blast Studios.
Production: Imaginar
Client: Proximo Spirits
Global Marketing Director: Michael Cockram
Global Marketing Director (Bushmills Spirits): Donagh McHenry
Global Brand Manager (Presitge Spirits & Single Malts): Jennifer Farrell
Global Senion Brand Manager (The Sexton): Mark Connaire