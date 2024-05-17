Dynamo Introduces Style and Substance in New Global Campaign for The Sexton Whiskey

Dynamo Introduces Style and Substance in New Global Campaign for The Sexton...

The Dublin-based creative agency Dynamo has rolled out a new global campaign for the Irish whiskey brand The Sexton.

Called “All Style, All Substance”, the new campaign will be launched in a number of international markets including the USA, Poland, Germany, France and Ireland.

The Sexton, a single malt Irish whiskey, comes in a uniquely distinctive hexagonal bottle and is one several whiskey brands owned by Proximo Spirits including Bushmills and Proper 12, the latter which was acquired from Conor McGregor. The brand was first launched in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our latest campaign made possible through a fantastic collaboration with our partners at Dynamo,” says Michael Cockram, global marketing director, Proximo Spirits.

“The resulting output is both premium and engaging and perfectly captures the essence of our brand. A big thank you to the entire Dynamo team for their dedication, and we eagerly anticipat the campaign’s launch in markets worldwide,” he adds.

Seán Timbs, senior copywriter with Dynamo adds: “We knew people were crazy for the bottle. We’d even heard of people keeping them ornaments, which is incredible for the brand. We reckoned that rather than ignoring this, it was actually the perfect leverage point to communicate how incredible the liquid and the story behind it are as well. It really is as good as it looks.”

Credits

Agency: Dynamo

Creative Director: Ross Giles

Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs

Senior Brand Designer: Guy Cresswell

Art Director: Shane O’Hare

Motion Design Director: Tommy Breen

Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery

Account Director: Mathilde Paus

Sound Design: Will Farrell; Blast Studios.

Production: Imaginar

Client: Proximo Spirits

Global Marketing Director: Michael Cockram

Global Marketing Director (Bushmills Spirits): Donagh McHenry

Global Brand Manager (Presitge Spirits & Single Malts): Jennifer Farrell

Global Senion Brand Manager (The Sexton): Mark Connaire