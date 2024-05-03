Out \ Look: Rockshore ‘banks’ the weekend feeling

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend – one which Met Eireann forecasts being as hot as Barcelona – Rockshore are once again tapping into the ‘heat’ of the moment and recognising the OOH opportunity with increased footfall.

Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the beer brand sets out to be a part of your weekend festivities by helping consumers ‘bank’ that weekend feeling. The OOH campaign is running across a mix of classic and digital OOH including 48 Sheets, Digital Kiosks, Tesco Digiscreens, Digipanels, Golden Squares, and The Green Screen.

“Rockshore believes that there’s nothing more refreshing than switching off from our busy lives to enjoy the moments to relax and recharge with your mates, and Bank Holidays are the perfect opportunity to do this,” notes James Lace, Media and Content Manager at Diageo, “This impactful creative from The Tenth Man instigates the refreshing feeling of Bank Holidays with a delicious pint of Rockshore lager!”

As part of the campaign, a promotional Digivan will be stationed outside the White Sands Hotel in Portmarnock this Sunday for the Brand’s Après Sea concert. The sold-out event will feature acts Rudimental and DJ Jaguar, with funds supporting local beach cleaning efforts to safeguard and champion Irelands’ coasts.

Key consumer occasions such as bank holidays are great opportunities for brands to influence buying decisions by being mentally available to consumers.

As part of PML Group’s Media Impact Study, Out of Home formats were the most consistently represented among all age groups for prompting spend on these occasions. In fact, most groups classify a form of OOH as most effective at prompting spend on key occasions, with only the 25–34-year-old segment noting social media as top, closely followed by bus stops and billboards.

64% Will Holiday Abroad This Summer

With May now upon us the summer holidays are just around the corner once again.

Recent projections from the DAA noted between May and August more than 10 million passengers will pass through Dublin airport alone, ranging from sunseekers to business travellers and everything else in between.

Research from Amárach showed Irish tourists expect to spend nearly €3,000 on their holidays this year, with amounts being spent on holidays increasing through the age groups, from €2,412 among the 18-34 cohort to €2,941 among the 35-44 group and €3,360 among 45-54s. But what of where they want to go, and why?

As part of our ongoing iQ research, conducted with Ipsos B&A, we surveyed Dubliners aged 16-54 to reveal intentions surrounding their holiday plans for the summer, and what is influencing them.

The survey indicates many gearing up for an international holiday as their main getaway this summer, with 38% showing a desire for travel beyond Irish borders. Younger holidaymakers aged 16-24 are the most eager for overseas adventures, with 43% planning a holiday abroad. Meanwhile, 18% are considering a more budget-friendly option via staycation in Ireland, strongest among 25-34 year olds at 24%.

A combined 26% plan to holiday both domestically and internationally.

For those who will holiday, the data reveals that while the desire for international travel is strong across all demographics, economic factors like budget constraints and travel deals play significant roles in shaping holiday plans.

Despite the apparent increase in spend, budget constraints influence 47% of respondents, with 25-34s most affected at 56%. In a similar vein travel deals and promotions are set to attract 35%, again peaking in 25-35s at 41%.

Unsurprisingly, weather and sun are the top influencer with 59% of respondents seeking a sun holiday. This is particularly notable among the 16-24 age group, with 81% prioritising sunny destinations.

Seeking new experiences is another big influencer, motivating 38% of holidaymakers. The desire for new and unique destinations is most prominent among those aged 45-54 at 48%.

Other factors include environmental sustainability influences 14% of travellers, peaking in the 35-44s at 25%. Destination recommendations from friends or family guides affect a sizeable 26%, while work or school schedules affect 18%. Those with children under 15 are more inclined towards the latter, with 50% aiming for either a domestic or international trip while the schools are on break.

For generating mental availability, tourism and travel brands can leverage Out of Home as the ultimate marketing channel. Contextually relevant and dynamic DOOH can facilitate optimised messaging in the run up to the summer via weather triggers. For more information contact info@pmlgroup.ie

