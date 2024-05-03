Gas Networks Ireland Badgers People to Check Before Digging in New Campaign

Gas Networks Ireland has launched a new campaign aimed at anyone planning excavation work to check for gas pipelines before breaking ground.
The playful but serious campaign, which was created by Publicis Dublin, features one particular anxious badger called Keith who wonders if his recent digging should be of concern.
Keith overhears a construction worker inform a trainee of the importance of checking for gas pipes. He then begins to stress about the years he’s spent digging underground, ignorant of the dangers. The helpful construction worker hands him his mobile phone indicating the Gas Networks Ireland website, to which he anxiously points out his lack of opposable thumbs.
This is the first in a series of campaigns for Gas Networks Ireland, including one which will feature Keith as a social media influencer and safety ambassador.
According to agency creatives Ivona Poljak and Isobel Harvey: “Safety messages can be ignored if they’re too harsh. A spoonful of sugar- in this case a badger whose anxiety we can all relate to- helps get the message noticed and recognised. To do this, we collaborated with director Tina from Tiny Bullet, who used her comedic craft to ensure this important safety message gets the attention it deserves.”
The work was directed by Tiny Bullet through Antidote pictures.
Credits:
Client: Gas Networks Ireland
Marketing Communications Manager: Jennifer Cashman
Networks Safety Manager: Owen Wilson
Health and Safety Manager: Donal O’Caoimh
Process Safety Manager: Adrian Gannon
Communications Manager: Gareth Field
Agency: Publicis Dublin
Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty
Creative Director: Creative Director
Creative Team: Ivona Poljak & Isobel Harvey
Strategist: Niamh O’Shaughnessy
Business Director: Sinead Dennis
Senior Account Director: Jeremy Stanley
Senior Account Manager: Cassie Tracey
Senior Producer: Niamh Skelly
Producer: Claire Boylan
Videographer: Hannah McGlynn
Technical Lead: Cian McIntyre
Finished Artist: Tim Kavanagh
Production Manager: Gavin Kenny