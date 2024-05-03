Gas Networks Ireland Badgers People to Check Before Digging in New Campaign

Gas Networks Ireland has launched a new campaign aimed at anyone planning excavation work to check for gas pipelines before breaking ground.

The playful but serious campaign, which was created by Publicis Dublin, features one particular anxious badger called Keith who wonders if his recent digging should be of concern.

Keith overhears a construction worker inform a trainee of the importance of checking for gas pipes. He then begins to stress about the years he’s spent digging underground, ignorant of the dangers. The helpful construction worker hands him his mobile phone indicating the Gas Networks Ireland website, to which he anxiously points out his lack of opposable thumbs.

This is the first in a series of campaigns for Gas Networks Ireland, including one which will feature Keith as a social media influencer and safety ambassador.

According to agency creatives Ivona Poljak and Isobel Harvey: “Safety messages can be ignored if they’re too harsh. A spoonful of sugar- in this case a badger whose anxiety we can all relate to- helps get the message noticed and recognised. To do this, we collaborated with director Tina from Tiny Bullet, who used her comedic craft to ensure this important safety message gets the attention it deserves.”

The work was directed by Tiny Bullet through Antidote pictures.

Credits:

Client: Gas Networks Ireland

Marketing Communications Manager: Jennifer Cashman

Networks Safety Manager: Owen Wilson

Health and Safety Manager: Donal O’Caoimh

Process Safety Manager: Adrian Gannon

Communications Manager: Gareth Field

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Creative Director: Creative Director

Creative Team: Ivona Poljak & Isobel Harvey

Strategist: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Business Director: Sinead Dennis

Senior Account Director: Jeremy Stanley

Senior Account Manager: Cassie Tracey

Senior Producer: Niamh Skelly

Producer: Claire Boylan

Videographer: Hannah McGlynn

Technical Lead: Cian McIntyre

Finished Artist: Tim Kavanagh

Production Manager: Gavin Kenny