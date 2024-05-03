Flogas Sponsors Today FM’s Sports Bulletins

The Bauer Media-owned Today FM has bagged Flogas as the new sponsor of it’s the station’s sports bulletins in a deal that was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship.

With a weekly audience of 981,000, Today FM Sport updates air 7 days a week across the station schedule including key shows like The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Dave Moore on Today FM, and The Last Word with Matt Cooper.

The 12-month partnership includes over 400 stings each month which will initially focus on Flogas’ support of Team Ireland at the summer Olympics.

The sponsorship of Today FM Sport comes off the back of their current campaign “The Energy Behind” which marks 100 years of Team Ireland at The Olympic Games and features families, friends and supporters of Irish Olympians as they prepare for this year’s games. Flogas is the official energy partner of Team Ireland for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome a fantastic brand like Flogas on board as sponsor of Today FM Sport bulletins,” says Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director, Media Central. “Their support of Team Ireland is an excellent fit with the sponsorship and the high frequency mentions and huge Today FM audience will allow them to really shout about that support across the country in the lead-up to the Olympics.’

Flogas managing director John Rooney adds: “Flogas has a long-standing heritage in sports sponsorship and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Today FM as sponsor of their sports bulletins. Today FM’s national reach gives us the opportunity to speak to nearly 1 million people per week which is a huge plus for the Flogas brand”.