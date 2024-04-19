The Indie List Introduces Artificial Intelligence to Offering

With artificial intelligence playing an increasing role in the marketing and advertising mix, The Indie List, Ireland’s leading platform for freelance marketing talent, has launched a range of new services designed to help enterprises and agencies with GenAI requirements.

“GenAI has been the business buzzword of the last 18 months and we know a lot of our companies are grappling with how to integrate it as part of their team skills and capabilities”, according to Indie List co-founder, Peter McPartlin.

According to McPartlin, The Indie List now provides access to a range of vetted Gen-Ai freelance specialists including strategists, creators and app developers. In addition, it is also creating tailored workshops for marketing teams across a range of topics with an independent take on the most relevant tools, crafting prompts, maintaining brand integrity and avoiding risks. It has also created a new Ai-powered platform, ‘IndieGPT’, which enables clients to perfect their own brief for freelancers.

“Whether you’re looking for the development of custom GPT’s, automated processes, or innovative product features, our freelancers can develop bespoke AI applications to help you gain a competitive edge,” adds Una Herlihy, co-founder, The Indie List.

The Indie List workshops are being delivered by Karen Howley, a highly experienced marketing strategist and AI coach, formerly with Accenture’s Global Innovation Centre.

“We know that that we’re at the early demand stage for freelancers with Ai skills, we absolutely believe that this will build rapidly as Ai tools become as ubiquitous as broadband within business”, said McPartlin.

The Indie List was established by marketing and media specialists, Una Herlihy and Peter McPartlin in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Now with a talent base of over 1,400 specialists in marketing, creativity, digital, and now Gen-Ai, The Indie List has become the go-to platform for businesses seeking to hire the best freelance marketing talent.