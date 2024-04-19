MiQ Expands Into Irish Market With Appointment of Niall Murtagh as Sales Director

MiQ, one of the leading global players in the programmatic media industry has expanded into the Irish market with a dedicated presence, headed up by Niall Murtagh who has taken on the role of sales director for Ireland.

Murtagh has over 15 years of local market experience across the digital media landscape having worked for Electric Media and more recently Packed House. He has also represented notable international companies including Microsoft and Yahoo and prominent publishers such as the Irish Times and Entertainment.ie – monetising their Irish audiences.

In his new role with MiQ, Murtagh will focus on market expansion in Ireland, “fostering strong relationships with both brands and agencies across the country.”

“I am full of optimism and excitement for the weeks and months ahead, showcasing how marketers can capitalise on the advantages MiQ uniquely offers in the programmatic space,” says Murtagh. “In an increasingly fragmented TV and digital marketplace, MiQ’s ‘better connected marketing’ solution harnesses the best of what programmatic can offer. It delivers on real marketing and business outcomes – an opportunity I am eager to bring to Ireland.”

“We are incredibly excited to have Niall join us as sales director of Ireland,” says Rob Linton, commercial director, MiQ. “Our team has serviced the Irish market since MiQ’s inception, but now with a dedicated commercial leader, we can work to foster closer relationships and provide incremental value to brands and agencies in the market.”

Alfie Atkinson, MiQ UK & Canada CEO, also added: “Launching in Ireland represents a fantastic opportunity for MiQ, as well as local agencies and marketers. It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bring the Irish market into the MiQ community and our dedication to growing our international footprint.”