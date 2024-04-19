Business Plus Announces Partnership with The Curragh Racecourse

The DMG Media-owned Business Plus has inked a new partnership and race sponsorship with The Curragh Racecourse.

The partnership will start with the Business Plus Handicap this weekend ( April 21), the first of three races that Business Plus will sponsor across the season.

“Business Plus and The Curragh Racecourse is the perfect partnership. Celebrating 25 years this year, Business Plus brings a reputation and legacy in business coverage. The Curragh has a global reputation and legacy as one of the greatest racecourses. We look to a new era of success together. The Curragh gives Business Plus great profile. We deliver corporate clients and racegoers to The Curragh,” said Mairead Kearns, Commercial Manager of Business Plus.

Evan Arkwright, racing and sponsorship manager, The Curragh adds. “We have enjoyed a great relationship working closely with Paul Henderson and his team for over ten years and we are excited about a variety of new initiatives that will be added to the partnership this year, in particular, focusing on Business Plus, which will assist us to target a very lucrative readership highlighting many commercial elements of the racecourse including sponsorship opportunities, hospitality options and flexibility of the event to stage non-race day events.”

The Curragh is Ireland’s premier horse racing venue and stages leading races such as the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Derby, Tattersalls Irish 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Irish Oaks and Irish St Leger. The County Kildare venue will stage race days from March until November. The racecourse completed the construction of a new grandstand in 2019, which provides world-class facilities for all racegoers.