Bailey’s Taps Audio Innovation to Deal With Leftovers

One of Ireland’s most successful international brands Baileys has turned to technology to help consumers use up the remnants of the bottle’s contents by suggesting alternative uses for the creamy drink and to help them gauge how much is left in each bottle.

Designed and delivered by the WPP-owned VML, “Baileys Sound Scales” is a bespoke web-based app that records the sound waves created by blowing over the bottle to determine what’s left in your Baileys bottle with accuracy levels to approximately 50mls.

Removing the need for guestimates and measures, customers can simply visit SoundScales.Baileys.com on their mobile device and tap the prompt to ‘Listen’. When someone blows gently over the top of the Baileys bottle Baileys Sound Scales will not only tell them how much Baileys they have left in their bottle but will suggest some indulgent treat recipes with what remains, including Baileys Brioche French Toast, Baileys Cheesecake, Baileys Espresso Martini and the seasonal Baileys Easter Shake.

As part of the campaign, VML developed a 15 second social video for paid media to create awareness around the new innovation and to demonstrate how it works. With the support of PR agency Wilson Hartnell, Baileys also worked with two existing influencer partners Donal Skehan and Mark Rodgers to create content around the recipes. Paid media was planned and delivered by PHD.

According to Hilary Quinn, marketing director, Diageo Ireland: “We know that Irish treat lovers simply adore Baileys and love nothing more than drizzling it into coffee, over ice cream or creating delicious baked goods with it. With that in mind, we developed a unique way for them to find out what was left in their bottle and inspire them with some indulgent recipes for delicious treats.”

“After the festive period where Baileys sees a surge in purchase and consumption, the iconic bottle and much loved brand can often be hidden away in the alcohol cabinet out of sight and out of mind,” says Debbie Ellison, chief commerce officer, VML UK.

“With Sound Scales, Baileys playfully turns a business challenge into an opportunity to inspire and delight consumers with treat inspiration and discounting offers in an innovative way. Our solution is the perfect culmination of our creative capability, linking brand experience, customer experience and commerce. It’s exciting to see Baileys continue to trial new technology to inspire its customers to try new recipes in this way.”