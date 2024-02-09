Thinkhouse Promotes Laura Costello to Head of Sustainability and Planet Services

Thinkhouse has appointed Laura Costello as head of sustainability and planet services. The newly created role is a result of increased client demand for services in sustainability communications and strategy and the agency’s growing roster of private and public sector projects. Prior to taking up this role, Costello was strategy director of ‘Purpose & Planet’, supporting the agency’s long-term strategy to diversify its services and become a B Corp certified company.

According to Thinkhouse, Costello will have “overall responsibility for driving the company’s vision, ambition and mission through the lens of sustainability” and she will lead a multi-disciplinary team “to deliver impact at scale by accelerating cultural transformation for brands, businesses and organisations that care about people and planet.”

In 2022 Laura was named in Forbes Magazine as one of 43 People ‘changing advertising for the climate’. She also is the Ireland lead for Purpose Disruptors, mobilising a network of marketing industry professionals working to transform the advertising industry to be in service of a thriving future.

According to David Coyle, head of financial operations, Thinkhouse: “A growing investment in this part of our business is a result of years of focused energy from the Leadership Team in acquiring new clients and new projects in existing and new sectors; as well as our recent B Corp certification. Laura has contributed hugely to these milestones and now, as part of the Leadership Team, will continue to pioneer new ways of leading in the agency landscape.”

“Thinkhouse is seriously committed to walking the talk in sustainability and responsible business. Years of effort are realised in the creation of this new role, and I’m grateful for the leadership that created space and committed resources for our service offering in this space to continue to grow. It is truly unique. I look forward to crafting this next chapter of pioneering transformation and collaboration with a brilliant team of world-class creative, strategic talent and ambitious, imaginative client partners,” says Laura Costello.