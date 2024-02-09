New Online Platform Aims to Ease the Pain in Hiring Freelance TV & Video Crew

A new online platform aimed at helping agencies, marketers and production companies hire freelance video, TV and film crew has been set up by Kevin O’Regan and Tommy Flavin, the co-founders of the Dublin-based production company The Reelists.

Called Crewless.ie, it is the first platform of its kind in Ireland although similar platforms exist internationally.

“Crewless aims to be the world’s simplest way to hire Video, TV & Film crew,” says Kevin O’Regan. “Finding freelancers is a pain. Whether your usual person isn’t available, or you’ve never hired someone in that role before, there’s no one place to find them. Crewless takes the chaos out of the process, letting you choose from applicants who you know are vetted, and available for your production. Producers are the busiest people on the planet, so we want to make this one aspect of their jobs much less stressful- saving them time and giving them access to a wider pool of talent.”

“Posting a job only takes a minute, and Crewless sends your job post directly to the freelancers who match the skills you need. If they’re available, they apply, and you get a list of applicants with their work and rates to compare. You can have those roles filled in a matter of minutes, not hours or days. And for Producers it’s completely free to use, with no mark-up on rates,” he says.

The new service was launched just before Christmas and already over 300 people have signed up. “We see this as an indication of a need for something like this in Ireland. They represent over 50 different production and post-production roles, from trainees all the way to Emmy-winning industry veterans. We’ve recently opened the platform to producers to post jobs, and so far most jobs have multiple applicants within 5 minutes of posting, O’Regan adds.