Peter McPartlin to Chair Media Awards Judging Panel for 2024

The organisers of the Media Awards 2024 have announced that Peter McPartlin will once again return to chair the judging panel for this year’s awards.

McPartlin is one of the most experienced and respected media professionals in the industry. With over 40 years’ experience in the Irish advertising, media and marketing industries, he has worked with some of the country’s largest agencies and media companies. More recently he co-founded the freelance talent agency The Indie List.

The awards will open for entry on Tuesday, February 5 The closing date for entries is Thursday, March 21 and the event will be held on Thursday April 25.

A panel of over 80 judges is currently being assembled for the awards which received over 300 entries in 2023.