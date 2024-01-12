Save the Date: Media Awards 2024 Set For April 25

The Media Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday April 25, according to the organisers.

The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate and showcase the best media ideas, campaigns and talent in the Irish advertising and media industry.

The organisers have also announced that the awards will be open for entry over the next few weeks and the closing date for entries has been set for Thursday, March 21.

Over the coming weeks, a panel of judges will be announced. Further information will be posted on www.mediaawards.ie next week.

Last year’s awards saw Spark Foundry win the coveted Grand Prix while another Core agency Starcom picked up the Agency of the Year. Core also picked up the Agency Network of the Year on the night.