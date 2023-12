Boys+Girls Create Powerful Campaign for Amnesty Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza

With the tragic death toll in Gaza continuing to rise on a daily basis, Boys+Girls has created a powerful radio and social campaign to support Amnesty International Ireland’s urgent call for an immediate ceasefire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boys + Girls (@boysandgirlsltd)

To date, over 19,000 people, including over 5,000 children, have been killed and more than 52,000 have been injured.

The campaign was created in collaboration with Raygun and Mark O’Halloran.

To sign the campaign’s petition click HERE