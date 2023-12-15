Reach Solutions Partners with B&Q TradePoint for Fantasy Football Campaign

Reach has partnered with B&Q’s TradePoint as a sponsor of the publisher’s popular fantasy football league offering in a deal that was brokered by dentsu.

Promoting the league through the Irish Mirror’s own channels, with content, display, social, and print ads, Reach Solutions has already enlisted the participation of 2,500 players in the league.

The campaign aims to heighten brand awareness among the target audience of tradespeople, with a specific emphasis on C1C2 males who are sports enthusiasts residing in the vicinity of B&Q stores. The initiative encourages readers to rally behind the TradePoint brand, which made its debut in Ireland in September 2022.

“The TradePoint campaign with Reach has been a great success and is down to the brilliant collaboration and creativity of the B&Q, Reach and Dentsu teams,” says Donal Ormsby, Ireland.

“We were thrilled with the opportunity to partner with B&Q and dentsu again this year to promote their TradePoint product. It was amazing to partner with a client so open to trying something new and different enabling us to place their brand at the forefront of our Tradespeople audience online and in print and engage with them in an effective way,” adds. Caroline Christie, agency business manager, Reach Solutions, Ireland