Publicis Campaign for PTSB Highlights Benefits of Digital Mortgage Offering

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for PTSB following up from the launch of the bank’s “Altogether More Human” brand platform in October.

The latest campaign, “Moving With You”, highlights the benefits of PTSB’s digital mortgage offering.

The campaign was produced by Man Vs Machine builds on the brand campaign messaging of “bringing together the best of technology and people to deliver customers a more human mortgage experience”

“Understanding that the mortgage journey isn’t always easy was absolutely key to demonstrating the real benefit of this product and the difference of a PTSB mortgage experience,” says Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“Our campaign shows this by using the visual device of customers on their mortgage journey from the comfort of their sofas,” he adds.

Stephen Jackson of PTSB adds: “Our new campaign backs up our promise to be ‘Altogether more human’ by listening to our customers and designing a new mortgage experience that brings the best of our award-winning technology and our people together to deliver a better home-buying journey for customers.”

