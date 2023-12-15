Publicis Campaign for PTSB Highlights Benefits of Digital Mortgage Offering

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for PTSB following up from the launch of the bank’s “Altogether More Human” brand platform in October.
The latest campaign, “Moving With You”, highlights the benefits of PTSB’s digital mortgage offering.
The campaign was produced by Man Vs Machine builds on the brand campaign messaging of “bringing together the best of technology and people to deliver customers a more human mortgage experience”
“Understanding that the mortgage journey isn’t always easy was absolutely key to demonstrating the real benefit of this product and the difference of a PTSB mortgage experience,” says Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.
“Our campaign shows this by using the visual device of customers on their mortgage journey from the comfort of their sofas,” he adds.
Stephen Jackson of PTSB adds: “Our new campaign backs up our promise to be ‘Altogether more human’ by listening to our customers and designing a new mortgage experience that brings the best of our award-winning technology and our people together to deliver a better home-buying journey for customers.”
Credits
Client: PTSB
Head of Customer & Marketing: Stephen Jackson
Head of Brand & Marketing: Suzanne Lloyd
Marketing Strategy & Communications Manager: Dearbhail Feehan
Marketing Communications Specialist: Caroline Connaughton
Digital Marketing Performance & Content Lead: Eimear Grehan
Agency: Publicis Dublin
Board Creative Director: Ger Roe
Snr Art Director: Nick Doring
Snr Writer: Paul O’Loughlin
Graphics: Cormac O’Connor & Karen Barry
Business Director: Karen Muckian
Account Director: Rachel Williamson
Account Manager: Cassie Treacy
Senior Producer: Rachel Murray
Strategy Director: Denisse Achata
Director: ManvsMachine
Producer: Richard Fenton
EP: Luke Jacobs
DOP: Filip Marek
1st AD: Guillermo Escribano
Art Director: Andrea Batlló
SFX Supervisor: Lluís Rivera
Service Co: 24-7
Service Co EP: Jonás Hendrix
Service Co Producer: Pere Cavanillas
Post: Framestore
Post Supervisor: Pedro Sabrosa
Grade: Company3
Editor: Matt Kitchin
Sound Design : Folding Waves