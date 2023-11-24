Mr Tayto Saves Christmas and Santa in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

Publicis Dublin has created a new Christmas campaign for the iconic Irish crisp brand Tayto.

The new campaign is Tayto’s first ever Christmas campaign to promote the Tayto Christmas Box, a staple in many Irish households over the festive season.

It also answers an age-old question: when Santa Claus is finished travelling the world dispensing gifts to children every Christmas Eve, who gives him presents when he returns to the North Pole? The answer is another icon, also clad in a red suit, Mr Tayto.

“The Tayto Christmas box has been a staple in Irish households and this year 1 in every 2 households will have a Christmas box under the tree,” says Carol McCaghy, marketing manager, Tayto. “This iconic piece of storytelling is the perfect nod to the dear place Mr.Tayto holds in the hearts of the nation. This touching tale invokes a delightful sense of Christmas mystery and excitement within the viewer and will no doubt signal the start of Christmas for years to come!”

“Working on Ireland’s favourite crisp brand is a real privilege. I really loved working on this with the team at Tayto, but beyond the film, what really excites me is the idea of establishing a new tradition in homes all across the country – people leaving out bags of Tayto for Santa on Christmas Eve,” says Ger Roe, creative director, Publicis Dublin.

Karen Muckian, business director, Publicis adds: “Having grown up in a household where we’d struggle to make it to Christmas day with a full ‘Crispmas’ box, it is a real treat to bring this insight to life in such a beautiful and engaging way. This solidifies Mr Tayto as the Christmas icon he has always been.”

