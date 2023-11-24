ACNE Dublin Sets Sail With New Campaign for Stena Line

ACNE Dublin, part of Deloitte Digital, has launched a new international campaign for Stena Line, one of Europe’s biggest ferry companies. ACNE Dublin won the account earlier this year following a competitive pitch and the agency has worked across all aspects of the company’s brand, including the development of a new brand platform.

Called “Wherever You’re Going, Enjoy Getting There”, the new campaign has launched across OOH, radio, print, digital and programmatic display. Campaigns are running in 13 countries and in 14 different languages.

ACNE Dublin manages Stena Line in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Great Britain, France and Netherlands. ACNE Stockholm, meanwhile, handles the Nordics.

According to the agency, “ACNE Dublin and ACNE Stockholm have been working closely to provide a centralized marketing solution without the associated bottleneck of a centralized agency, allowing Stena Line to move creative to forward from anywhere.

Dylan Cotter, Executive Creative Director for ACNE Dublin said “Western European routes are an important part of the business and the brand has a lot of credibility in this neighborhood. We really enjoyed the challenge of coming up with universal insights that resonate with audiences from Vilnius to Valentia. It turns out, we all like to travel in comfort, at a slower pace, and more sustainably,” says Dylan Cotter, executive creative director, ACNE Dublin.

“ACNE was able to provide us with a network solution with local insight. It means we can have an over-arching campaign for multiple languages, cultures and countries, but still feel like we’re talking directly to our travelling audience. Wherever they’re going, they should enjoy getting there,” adds Julia Kronberg, group marketing & acquisitions manager, Stena Line.