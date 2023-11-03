Publicis Dublin and Folk Wunderman Thompson Triumph at Ad Net Zero Awards

Publicis Dublin and Folk Wunderman Thompson picked up two awards between them at the inaugural Ad Net Zero Awards which were held in London last night, November 1.

Publicis Dublin picked up the top award in the Drinks category for its Unwasted Beer initiative for Heineken Ireland while Folk Wunderman Thompson won the top award in the Telecoms category for Vodafone and its “Vodafone, home of the trade-in” campaign.

Continuing its winning streak of awards for its Heineken campaign – which to date includes four Cannes Lions, four Eurobests, and a D&AD Pencil- agency MD, Geraldine Jones says “Ambitious work is essential to meet Net Zero targets, and Unwasted Beer exemplifies our dedication in partnership with ambitious, responsible clients like Heineken Ireland, to making a positive impact.”

According to the judges citation: “Impressive Covid ‘pivot. Demonstrates real commitment/deep values. Was a creative solution that helped their community of bars, the brand and made the best of a bad situation more generally. Good evidence. Well-told story.”

For its part Folk Wunderman Thompson’s campaign for Vodafone set out to tackle the problem of e-waste with as much as 155 tonnes of this attributable to smartphone e-waste. In September 2022, Vodafone rolled out a TTL campaign, ‘Home of Trade In’ that allowed customers to trade in their phones and get rewards in the process while also doing their bit for the planet. According to the Ad Net Zero judges, “this is a really integrated, well executed campaign.”