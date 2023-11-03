Four Irish Teams Selected for Eurobest Young Creative Competition 2023

Four Irish teams will take part in this year’s Eurobest Creative Competition following a rigorous selection process.

The first team is made up of Roisin O’Mahony, copywriter and Faye Larkin, I Illustrator & art director from Boys+Girls.

The second team comes from Droga5 and is made up of Niamh Aremband, copywriter and Ciara McCarthy, account executive.

Representing Havas Creative Dublin will be Barbara Masson, digital designer and Naoise Kiernan, account executive – Havas Creative Dublin

Finally, Susan McGing, creative copywriter and Luz Estevan, art director, will fly the flag for Pluto.

As part of the selection process, all participating teams were tasked with addressing a creative brief that was presented to them by IAPI. According to IAPI, “the primary objective was to assist IAPI in igniting awareness and a sense of passion for potential careers in the advertising industry within the next generation of talent. Furthermore, the teams were challenged to demonstrate the power of advertising and creative solutions in tackling societal issues and to help IAPI’s member agencies attain fresh and diverse talent.”