DMG Media Ireland Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Everymum

DMG Media Ireland has acquired the parenting website Everymum from Zahra Media for an undisclosed sum.

Everymum was founded in 2000 and has grown beyond a parenting website to include the Ultimate Maternity Guide, the National Parenting Product Awards and the Everymum SuperValu gift bag scheme.

Speaking about the acquisition, Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland said “the company reaches the parenting market through very unique and highly desirable channels. Adding this brand to our portfolio which already includes the award-winning parenting site, RollerCoaster.ie means that at DMG Media we now offer a complete communication solution for targeting the parenting audience across Ireland.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new chapter in Everymum’s journey. It has been an honour and privilege for our talented and committed team to nurture and grow Everymum into the highly engaged community of parents, that it is today. It is time for its next iteration, and we know it will be in safe hands under the guardianship of DMG,” adds Zahra co-founders Gina Miltiadou and John Mullins.

The acquisition of Everymum continues the recent period of expansion at DMG Media Ireland having acquired a number of businesses over the past few years including Business Plus, Rollercoaster.ie, OneFabDay.com and Geek Ireland.

Dillon Eustace and KPMG assisted DMG Media with the acquisition.