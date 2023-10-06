Peter Field Makes the Case for Long Term Effectiveness at Radiocentre Ireland Event

One of the world’s leading experts on advertising effectiveness delivered a keynote speech at an event organized by Radiocentre Ireland this week.

Peter Field discussed the six rules of sustainable long term advertising effectiveness which can be summarized as follows:

Build Mental Availability Engage Emotionally Get Creative Be Consistent Build (out) Reach Balance Long Term Brand Building and Short-Term Activation.

Field discussed that brands need the right balance of long-term brand building and short-term activation, and this will depend on the business category and the maturity of the brand.

Field also spoke about how emotional advertising works much harder than rational advertising and the key role that radio can play in this area. He explained that new System1 research has found that radio is as likely to cause long-lasting effects through an emotional response as TV advertising.

In addition, Field also showed how the IPA databank between 2000-2022 shows that radio boosts market share, profit and ROI and the ability of brands to have pricing power.

The presentation is available here and a recording of the presentation will be available next week.