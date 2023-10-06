BelTel Campaign Focuses on Housing in New Ad by The Public House

The Public House explore Northern Ireland’s housing crisis in latest campaign for the Belfast Telegraph.

The Public House has launched the latest iteration of its “Focus” campaign for Belfast Telegraph across TV, VOD, press and social promoting this time focusing on housing issues and solutions.

The campaign is rooted in the Belfast Telegraph’s ‘Tell It Like It Is’ brand positioning, in which they never shy away from the big questions, and nods to the newspaper’s unbiased and progressive approach to reporting.

The In Focus series has continually challenged the status quo and views on the environment, urban regeneration, and covid vaccine rollout programmes in Northern Ireland over the past two years. It cements the news publisher’s position as Northern Ireland’s trusted news source.

According to Lucy Dougan, marketing manager Mediahuis Ireland: “The first time I saw the TVC in this campaign, I found it jarring. The Public House intended for that to be my reaction. Unlike our previous campaigns which have been aspirational, this messaging powerfully highlights the housing crisis facing Northern Ireland and its impact on communities. We hope the campaign will bring people to this content, as we uncover the key issues and identify possible solutions.”

Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House adds: “When we got the brief for Housing In Focus we saw an opportunity to engage readers on a more emotional level. Housing is an issue that resonates deeply with people, so we wanted our creative to reflect that. Our campaign features landscapes lacking houses and people – these voids speak to both the short supply, of both homes, and of hope.”

