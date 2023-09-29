TBWA\Dublin Launches New Campaign and Brand Refresh for Imagine Broadband

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new brand refresh and campaign for Imagine Broadband.

Called “Faster Broadband, Faster” the campaign rolls out on OOH, radio, press, and across digital and social.

According to TBWA\Dublin, the 360 campaign “showcases Imagine’s bold mission to redefine rural connectivity through their commitment to connecting communities across rural Ireland with the high-speed broadband they deserve – it’s simply high-speed broadband without compromise.”

To ensure the campaign and brand refresh was underpinned by a keen understanding of Imagine’s rural audience, TBWA\Dublin undertook a collaborative research project with Coyne Research. Its findings included some 56% of respondents in rural Ireland do not have high-speed broadband access, and 44% have no broadband at all.

Bolt, TBWA\Dublin’s in-house production team, alongside photographer Christopher Lindhorst, captured imagery in five different locations throughout the country where Imagine Broadband is connecting homes and businesses to emphasise the campaign’s identifiability to the consumer, and bring to life Imagine’s broadband offering.

“We wanted to highlight and champion rural Ireland’s vibrancy -without any clichés. Choosing to live and work in some of the most beautiful locations in our country shouldn’t mean you need to compromise being able to work from home or even enjoy movie nights at home. With the help of our amazing TBWA team, I think we’ve really captured that; it’s simply Faster Broadband, Faster,” says Shauna Crawley, chief marketing officer, Imagine.

“Imagine Broadband is a unique solution to all those hard-to-get-to parts of the country and we travelled to them all to capture the imagery for this campaign. We wanted to show the vibrancy and potential of these places; where you live doesn’t have to be a connectivity compromise,” adds Adam Crane, senior creative lead, TBWA\Dublin.

