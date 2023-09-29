Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards 2023 Now Open for Entry

The Marketing Society of Ireland has launched a call for entries to the 2023 Research Excellence Awards which will be held on Friday, December 1.

This year’s judging panel includes Etain Kidney (Chair, TU Dublin); Roger Sherlock ( DIT/TU Dublin), Aisling O’Sullivan ( AIB); Michelle McLoughlin ( Aer Lingus); Laura Daley ( Folk Wunderman Thompson) and Marie Quentin-Dunne (Sky).

The closing date for the 2023 Research Excellence Awards is Friday, November 3 at 4pm.

“Now in their 14th year, the Marketing Society of Ireland Research Excellence Awards are unique in recognising the power that quality and insightful research has on a campaign to really connect with audiences, while delivering positive organisational growth or change,” says David Cullen, chairperson of the Marketing Society.

“As our industry continues to change rapidly, with societal challenges impacting our work daily, it is only through the collaboration of research and marketing that we can continue to adapt to this new and every evolving environment. The awards are acknowledged both locally and by ESOMAR in Europe as a calendar moment to recognise best-in-class work that competes at a global level. As always, we wish those entering the awards the very best of luck and we look forward to announcing the winners at our prestigious awards ceremony on Friday, December 1st in the Shelbourne Hotel.”

This year’s award categories are as follows:

Advertising Research (Sponsored by DMG)

Strategic Brand Research (Sponsored by Global)

Public Policy & Social Research

Media Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

Brand or Product Development Research (Sponsored by Media Central)

Analytic Impact

B2B (Sponsored by Business Post)

Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)

Grand Prix (Sponsored by AIMRO)

Last year’s winner of the Grand Prix was RED C and Amplified Intelligence for “The Social Attention Deficit” research which used attention-based measurements to assess advertising and social media campaigns.

Entries must be submitted online, and further information is available HERE https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index