The Brill Building Gets to the Heart of the Matter with New Campaign for MPN

The Brill Building Gets to the Heart of the Matter with New...

The Brill Building has launched a new campaign for Mater Private Network (MPN) to highlight that it is the only private hospital group in Ireland offering 24/7 cardiac care.

The new campaign which will run across digital and social channels and it is the agency’s first campaign for the group which has hospitals in Cork and Dublin.

According to group director of marketing, MPN, Bláithín Liston: “With comprehensive cardiac care offering the full suite from small procedures to big interventions, the campaign captures a sense of joy and abundance – this is the opposite of FOMO it is living life with more heart.

“Creating a positive narrative and a strong and memorable set of brand associations was very important to us in creating this campaign. We believe Mater Private Network offers cardiology care that sets us apart from others. Our communications needed to reflect that,” she says.

“The combination of world-class innovation and deep human empathy is the hallmark of what Mater Private Network cardiology care is all about, so we wanted to create a campaign that reflected the same,” says Roisin Keown, executive creative director, The Brill Building.

“Using the vernacular of social posts and life updates we were able to create a rich, diverse and enchanting suite of work on a tight budget with no compromise on the emotional impact. We’re super proud of this work and delighted to be working in service of this amazing life-saving and life-enhancing organization,” she says.