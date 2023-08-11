Folk Wunderman Thompson Wins Bank of Ireland Creative Account

Folk Wunderman Thompson has won the competitive pitch for the Bank of Ireland creative account.

The agency has been appointed by the bank as its lead creative agency and will form part of newly created interdisciplinary team called TheBankCollective by WPP alongside Grey Consulting, which has been working with Bank of Ireland for the last four years.

According to the agency, the purpose of this new interdisciplinary team is to “provide overall creative leadership for the Bank.” It will begin working with the bank in September.

The pitch process was managed by Agency Assessments and was whittled down to three agencies- Folk Wunderman Thompson, Boys+Girls and F&B Dublin (formerly In the Company of Huskies).

The media account for Bank of Ireland is handled by OMD and is not impacted by the pitch outcome, nor is the below-the-line account, which is handled by in-house specialists Oliver.

“This appointment holds significant importance for us. The marketing team at Bank of Ireland are renowned for their ambition to deliver not only for their brand, but their customers, colleagues, and wider society,” says Abi Moran, CEO, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

“Their determination to provide financial wellbeing for everyone in Ireland is truly inspirational, and we cannot wait to help them do this.”

“We look forward to shaping a superb partnership with TheBankCollective, continuing a strategic focus on distinctive, brand-driving communications and importantly building towards Bank of Ireland’s mission of improving the financial wellbeing of the people of Ireland,” says Paula Murphy, group director brand and sponsorship with Bank of Ireland.

However, the account win for the agency has meant that it has resigned from the An Post account which it held for the last 10 years due to possible conflicts of interest. In recent years An Post, through An Post Money, has expanded into the financial services space by offering customers access to credit and debit cards, personal loans as well as savings and current accounts.

Folk Wunderman Thompson’s other clients include Vodafone, Lidl Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans, and Horse Racing Ireland.