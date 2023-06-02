IAPI Announces Female Futures Fund 2023 Recipients

IAPI has announced the recipients of the 2023 Female Futures Fund programme.

According to IAPI, it received applications from nearly 70 people from its member agencies. After a rigorous set of interviews, 28 were selected to go forward into this year’s programme. They are as follows:

Aoibhinn Stokes, Client Director, Starcom

Barbara Masson, Digital Creative, Havas

Chloe Guildea , Account Director – Client Leadership, Mindshare

Eimear Langan, Associate Director, Initiative

Georgia Stevenson, Senior Creative Producer, BBDO Dublin

Hannah Hewetson, Account Director, Frank & Bear

Fay Quilligan, Strategic Planning Director, Publicis Dublin

Jennifer Monks, Director, Teneo

Jessica Stokes, Senior Account Manager, Boys + Girls

Katelyn Cassidy, Account Director, Verve

Kim Comiskey, Senior Strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Kritika Verma, Account Director, dentsu

Lauren Kavanagh, Innovation and Partnership Director, OMG

Madhumita Chandrasekaran, Strategic Planner, In the Company of Huskies

Nathalie Dooley, Account Director, dentsu

Nicole McMahon, Head of Brand Design, In the Company of Huskies

Oonagh Cahil, Senior Account Director, Elevate PR

Orla White, Client Director, Spark Foundry

Orlaith Kelly, Strategist, MCCP

Rachel Hattaway, Media Director, Core

Rebecca Lawlor, Director of Operations, Fuel

Rebekah Stacey, Senior Copywriter, Teneo

Renata Cardetas, Strategy Director, Mindshare

Sarah Murphy, Senior Account Director, Droga5 Dublin

Sinead Dennis, Business Director, Publicis Dublin

Siobhan McEvoy, Account Director, The Public House

Susan O’Leary, Account Director, Connelly Partners Dublin

Tara Moran, Business Director, Mindshare

The Female Futures Fund programme is supported by of Diageo. According to Carol Montgomery, head of brand and society, Diageo: “This year we received our highest number of entries to the Diageo Female Futures Fund since we launched the programme in 2020. Our judging panel, made up of representatives across Diageo and the advertising agency network, were extremely impressed with the drive and ambition demonstrated by the applicants. The future of inspiring female leadership is bright!”

The Leadership programme will commence later this year and, once again, the workshops will be led by Danica Murphy, founder and director of PRISM.

“The persistent growth of applications for the IAPI Female Future Funds since its inception is a testament not only to the recognition of the bursary itself and what it can provide for candidates but also for the consistent requirement for services like the Female Futures Funds and others that supports the recognition and development of women in our industry,” says Anna Doyle, board director, Starcom and DE&I lead on IAPI’s board.

“This year’s applicants should be immensely proud as the calibre of each, and every person was simply inspiring, making it an incredibly difficult process to shortlist this year’s successful candidates. What was evident this year was the depth and breadth of diverse applications and that is something IAPI would encourage we see more of in the future,” she says.