IAPI Announces Female Futures Fund 2023 Recipients

IAPI has announced the recipients of the 2023 Female Futures Fund programme.
According to IAPI, it received applications from nearly 70 people from its member agencies. After a rigorous set of interviews, 28 were selected to go forward into this year’s programme. They are as follows:
- Aoibhinn Stokes, Client Director, Starcom
- Barbara Masson, Digital Creative, Havas
- Chloe Guildea , Account Director – Client Leadership, Mindshare
- Eimear Langan, Associate Director, Initiative
- Georgia Stevenson, Senior Creative Producer, BBDO Dublin
- Hannah Hewetson, Account Director, Frank & Bear
- Fay Quilligan, Strategic Planning Director, Publicis Dublin
- Jennifer Monks, Director, Teneo
- Jessica Stokes, Senior Account Manager, Boys + Girls
- Katelyn Cassidy, Account Director, Verve
- Kim Comiskey, Senior Strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson
- Kritika Verma, Account Director, dentsu
- Lauren Kavanagh, Innovation and Partnership Director, OMG
- Madhumita Chandrasekaran, Strategic Planner, In the Company of Huskies
- Nathalie Dooley, Account Director, dentsu
- Nicole McMahon, Head of Brand Design, In the Company of Huskies
- Oonagh Cahil, Senior Account Director, Elevate PR
- Orla White, Client Director, Spark Foundry
- Orlaith Kelly, Strategist, MCCP
- Rachel Hattaway, Media Director, Core
- Rebecca Lawlor, Director of Operations, Fuel
- Rebekah Stacey, Senior Copywriter, Teneo
- Renata Cardetas, Strategy Director, Mindshare
- Sarah Murphy, Senior Account Director, Droga5 Dublin
- Sinead Dennis, Business Director, Publicis Dublin
- Siobhan McEvoy, Account Director, The Public House
- Susan O’Leary, Account Director, Connelly Partners Dublin
- Tara Moran, Business Director, Mindshare
The Female Futures Fund programme is supported by of Diageo. According to Carol Montgomery, head of brand and society, Diageo: “This year we received our highest number of entries to the Diageo Female Futures Fund since we launched the programme in 2020. Our judging panel, made up of representatives across Diageo and the advertising agency network, were extremely impressed with the drive and ambition demonstrated by the applicants. The future of inspiring female leadership is bright!”
The Leadership programme will commence later this year and, once again, the workshops will be led by Danica Murphy, founder and director of PRISM.
“The persistent growth of applications for the IAPI Female Future Funds since its inception is a testament not only to the recognition of the bursary itself and what it can provide for candidates but also for the consistent requirement for services like the Female Futures Funds and others that supports the recognition and development of women in our industry,” says Anna Doyle, board director, Starcom and DE&I lead on IAPI’s board.
“This year’s applicants should be immensely proud as the calibre of each, and every person was simply inspiring, making it an incredibly difficult process to shortlist this year’s successful candidates. What was evident this year was the depth and breadth of diverse applications and that is something IAPI would encourage we see more of in the future,” she says.