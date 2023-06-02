DMG’s ExtraG.ie Gets Thumbs Up from Coimisinéir Teanga for Irish Language Ads

DMG’s Irish language news and entertainment website ExtraG.ie has been approved by Coimisinéir Teanga (Language Commissioner) has been added to the list of media outlets eligible to receive state advertising in Irish.

Under laws passed in 2021, public bodies, including government departments and semi-state companies, must ensure that 20% of all advertising they place is in Irish and at least 5% of advertising spending by public bodies must be in Irish displayed on Irish language media.

ExtraG.ie went live last December as an extension of DMG’s news, entertainment and sport site Extra.ie which is read by 1.4m unique Irish users every month.

The site is headed up by Extra.ie editor Garreth Murphy and Joe Breathnach, former chief sub-editor at DMG and producer and presenter of ‘Blas na Cathrach’ on Raidió na Life.

“It’s really helpful for the Irish language,” Breathnach said of the law. “You now have companies who are using the Irish language without state funding. A certain amount of state adverts has to be in Irish, but they’re not getting grants.”

DMG Media Ireland CEO Paul Henderson adds: “Our objective with ExtraG.ie is to bring everyday Irish to everyday people. The content will be the stories which are most interesting online to the mass market.”

“We will simply make these stories available in Irish in a relatable and accessible way on your mobile, tablet and desktop. In any language, reading something you want to read is more powerful than reading something you have to read. The delivery won’t be overcomplicated or policed for the minority. Ronaldo will still be Ronaldo, The Late Late Toy Show, likewise. Providing engaging content in Irish for those already fluent is a good thing. Helping more of us use our native tongue with ExtraG.ie will be a great thing,” he adds.