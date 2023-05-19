Newstalk Rolls Out Major Brand Refresh and New Tagline

Newstalk has rolled out a major new rebrand of the station, including a new logo, visual identity as well as a new brand tagline.

The rebrand of the Bauer Media-owned station is the first in 15 years and follows significant audience research and brand development work with agency partner Dynamo.

The new rebrand has been rolled out across all touch points and the new brand will be supported by a significant above the line marketing campaign launching in early June.

The new visual identity includes a dual font logo which plays on the two elements of the Newstalk brand name while placing distinct emphasis on the TALK element of the brand which delivers personality, opinion, and unmissable moments.

The station’s new tagline, meanwhile, is ‘Conversation That Counts’ which features in marketing and audio communications.

With a weekly audience of 786,000 listeners, Newstalk is the talk station for a new generation. The Newstalk on-air schedule and content proposition has evolved significantly over recent years and has been successfully resonating with audiences, demonstrated in strong listenership and digital audience growth. This update harmonises the Newstalk brand and product offering.

“With already strong awareness, now was the perfect opportunity to refresh the Newstalk brand, evolving it to better reflect the product offering and position Newstalk as a more modern, dynamic and relevant media brand. The new look for Newstalk and brand tag line delivers on this and will be a key element in widening the appeal of Newstalk, making the brand more accessible and reaching new audiences,” says managing editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan.

According to Conor Wynne, deputy managing director: “We are delighted to see the results of months of hard work with Newstalk come to life. From redefining the brand’s strategy under the insight that it’s easy to present the facts but it’s difficult to inform opinion, the Newstalk brand relaunched under the strapline ‘Conversation that Counts’, is now refreshed and fit for purpose across every aspect. We’re counting on the new brand to make a marked impact across all audiences.”