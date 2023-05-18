Wavemaker Wins Grand Prix at The TAMIs For Bord Bia Campaigns

The GroupM-owned Wavemaker picked up the Grand Prix at the annual TAMI Awards.

Wavemaker won the top award for its work with Bord Bia and the promotion of the Bord Bia Quality Mark. It also won the Best Ongoing Use of TV category.

According to the judging panel’s citation, “an ongoing AV strategy with TV at its fore has resulted in the Bord Bia Quality Mark being the most recognised and trusted symbol of quality among Irish shoppers. Without a tireless ambition from Wavemaker to evolve Bord Bia’s TV strategy over the past decade, these results would never have come to fruition.”

The TAMI judges also complemented Wavemaker’s submission on its great use of multi-source data and the impact of using it strategically to benefit long term business effects.

For winning the Grand Prix, Wavemaker picked up a prize of €100,000 worth of TV airtime.

In other categories, Sky Media and Core Investment were the winners in the Best Use of Innovation category.

According to the judges, “the TAMI judges thought that this was an innovative broadcaster/agency partnership to solve a real issue for all in the AV world. The results were seen as ground-breaking by the judges. It was a well thought out campaign that was methodically and diligently executed.”

In the Best TV Strategy, there were two joint winners- Spark Foundry and KFC and EssenceMediacom and Sky.

For its part, the Spark Foundry collaboration with KFC demonstrated “evidence-based insight and a real depth of thought applied to the implementation of this campaign from Spark Foundry was recognised by the judges. The shift from not having AV on the plan for KFC, to becoming AV first, was seen as having an immediate impact on the brand leading to very compelling results.”

Meanwhile, joint-winners EssenceMediacom and Sky Glass, shared the award for what the judges said was “an extremely exciting and innovative launch strategy, deeply rooted in TV. The judges complimented EssenceMediacom on demonstrating how powerful a One AV approach can be. The focus on a truly holistic approach to AV planning delivered incredible results for their client.”

Elsewhere, the winner of the Best Tactical Use of TV was Havas for Domino’s Pizza and the “Summer of Yodel” campaign.

“The TAMI judges complimented Havas on the strategy of using the quieter Summer to cost effectively regain positioning and boost consideration for Domino’s. They felt this was an excellent campaign based on good consumer insight and a matching of that insight to consumer media consumption. The memorable creative coupled with clever media planning meant that Domino’s were a memorable advertiser in the of Summer 2022.”

The winner of Best Use of TV Sponsorship this year was Core Sponsorship with Publicis Leon for its entry “Panadol: Made in Ireland with RTÉ.”

According to the citation, “the TAMI judges admired the way that RTÉ, Core Sponsorship and Zenith used the sponsorship to enforce brand perception and drive emotion, which has elevated the provenance of Panadol as a key point of difference within the pain category. As a result of this strategy, Panadol has evolved from being a product made in Ireland to a brand chosen by Irish consumers.

Finally, the winner of the TV Team of the Year award was dentsu. According to the judges, “this exceptional team demonstrated that they are committed to innovative TV planning and constantly exploit the world of opportunities that TV in all its forms now offers. Their approaches to TV planning have achieved impressive results for their clients.”