Oliver Carty & Family Wins Love Irish Food’s Brand Development Award

Oliver Carty & Family has won this year’s Love Irish Food Brand Development Award worth €150,000. The award is run in partnership with Global, one of the country’s leading OOH companies and Owens DDB and The Marketing Network.

Based in Athlone, Co. Roscommon, the company is headed up by Ted Carty and has been in business for 70 years.

The Business Development Award will provide Oliver Carty with €150,000 to put towards an advertising campaign in 2023. The main element of the campaign includes three bursts of advertising across Global’s PurchasePoint and dPod Retail network. Owens DDB and The Marketing Network will provide a range of creative and digital services as part of campaign.

According to Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food: “At Love Irish Food we would like to congratulate Oliver Carty & Family on winning this year’s Brand Development Award. The Love Irish Food Brand Development Award is a unique Irish food industry award. We launched these awards 11 years ago to provide Irish SME brand producers with the opportunity to advertise to Irish consumers on a national level, giving them a huge opportunity to build brand awareness, and connect with their target audience. Oliver Carty & Family is a developing Irish food brand, with very good retailer distribution network. This award will give the brand the assurance that it will be able to carry out an impactful business and advertising campaign in 2023 and reach its target consumers nationwide. It will also give the brand a greater opportunity to engage with retail buyers and planners. We look forward to helping to promote and support them in their branding goals throughout 2023 and seeing their story reach Irish consumers on a national level.”

“It’s a fantastic achievement to win the 2023 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award. Aligning our brand with Love Irish Food and the work they do to support local Irish food brands is very important for us as a family-owned Irish business. With this award, we are looking forward to sharing the Oliver Carty family story with our customers and further promote our wonderful product within the Irish market,” says Ted Carthy.

“The Brand Development Award is a fantastic opportunity for an Irish brand to drive both brand awareness and purchase activation. Oliver Carty & Family has an incredible story to share and we are excited to see the campaign come to life across our Retail Network throughout this year,” adds Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Global.