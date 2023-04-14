Brennans Goes for Influencer-Led Campaign for Bagel Range

Brennans Bread has launched a new influencer-led campaign to highlight its range of bagels.

Working in partnership with Mindshare and Invention, the campaign features influencers and content creators Tadhg Fleming, Eric Roberts, and Aisling Kearns who compete to create the tastiest bagel on the “Brennans Shuffleboard.”

Set in Brewdog Outpost on Dublin’s docklands, a single-day shoot with a full crew captured five pieces of content in multiple formats to work across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well as the Brennans Bread website.

The campaign will run over five weeks with a new video released every Wednesday. Each video will focus on a different bagel flavour and mealtime.

“The Brennans Bagels go through a detailed baking process to ensure they’re of the highest quality for our consumers. From multigrain to cinnamon & raisin, there’s a flavour that will be enjoyed by every member of the family. It was important for us to show the versatility of the products and encourage consumers to enjoy their bagels just the way they like them. The team at Mindshare and Invention came with a strategy and approach that best showcased our delicious Brennans Bagels in an engaging and fun way that would resonate with our target audience,” says Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennans Bread.

According to Peter Sweeney, director of social media management, Invention: “It’s great to be working with Brennans again on another unique and fun idea. We always look to create content that resonates, so it’s fantastic that our client shares our vision to tailor make the content around the latest social trends. Tadgh, Eric, and Aisling were so much fun on the day and that fun, that energy is captured within these films. So many great moments. We are delighted to be able to share them across our social channels.”

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Brennans to bring the ‘Battle of the Bagels’ idea to life” adds Brian Roche, business director, Mindshare.

“As one of Ireland’s most loved brands it was vital that the idea not only resonated with, but entertained consumers while showcasing the full range. The shuffleboard battle was the perfect way for us to playfully demonstrate the multitude of different filling combinations for each type of bagel and Tadgh, Eric and Aisling were the ideal contestants. We’re thrilled with the result and are looking forward to seeing how the campaign performs.”

Credits

Client: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Mindshare

Agency Business Director: Brian Roche

Agency Account Director: Mark Hughes

Director of Social Media Management: Peter Sweeney

Account Manager, Social: Cara Croke

Account Director, Paid Social: Stella Pete

Account Executive, Paid Social: Madison Crowley

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Art Director: Greg Colley

Graphic Designer: Robyn Sproule

Production Manager: Katie Michalak

Senior Video Production Manager: Ethan Copage

Director of Photography: Joe Copage

Offline Editor: Ross Bradshaw