Tickets Still Available for DMX Dublin Next Week

Tickets are still available for DMX Dublin which takes place next week, Thursday March 23 in The Royal Convention Centre, Radisson Golden Lane, D2.

The one-day event which is organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) will focus on digital transformation and will feature 10 different speakers throughout the day including Michael Wu, one of the leading global authorities on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, and behavioural economics. Wu is currently the Chief AI Strategist at PROS, an AI-powered SaaS provider that helps companies monetize more efficiently in the digital economy. He has also been appointed as a senior research fellow at the Ecole des Ponts Business School for his work in Data Science, and he serves as an advisor and a lecturer for UC Berkeley Extension’s AI programs.

Other speakers on the day include Stha Banks (Meta), Conor Jones (Google), Trev Keane ( Epic Global Agency), Geraldine Magnier ( Idiro Analytics), Brian Sheehan (Mediahuis), Peter Cosgrove (Futurewise), Russell Vickers (FMCI), Fionnan Sheehan (Mediahuis) and Joy Neville (International Rugby Referee).

The MC for the day will be technology expert Jess Kelly.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase HERE