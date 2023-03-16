Oliver Makes Key Senior Appointments

Oliver has continued its recent period of expansion into 2023 with appointment of four new staff to key positions within the agency.

Ryan Hopkins will take up the role of social media director while Natany Gomes has been appointed as integrated designer. Elsewhere Jessie Fitzgerald has been appointed as art director while Javier Pereira has been appointed as motion designer.

Hopkins has spent the last six years working in digital marketing following roles with the Web Summit and Facebook. Some of the brands he has worked with include Elverys Intersport, Evoke Kyne, Skoda, Intel and Red Bull.

With over 10 years’ experience in graphic design, Natany has been working in Ireland since 2016. Prior to joining Oliver she worked in design across number of industries, gaining experience in motion graphics, digital marketing, print and customer service.

Fitzgerald has spent the last eight years in New York where she worked in design for a number of media and content creation companies. For his part, Pereira has over 12 years’ experience, having worked in Paddy Power and Betfair UK/Ireland as a creative designer as well as film & motion creative manager.

According to Mark McCann, MD of Oliver: “We are delighted to have Ryan, Natanya, Jessie and Javier join our team at Oliver. I know that their vast experience and skills will be a great addition to Oliver.”

Clients of Oliver include Bank of Ireland, Novartis, Britvic Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, Virgin Media, Davy, AXA, Diageo, Unilever, Irish League of Credit Unions, Dalata Group, BWG, BMW, Mediahuis, O’Donnells and ARI.