Richard Shotton to Speak at IAPI Media Matters Event

Richard Shotton, author of a new book called The Illusion of Choice is the guest speaker at the next IAPI Media Matters event on April on April 5th in TU Dublin.

Shotton’s latest publication identifies the 16½ most important psychological biases that everyone in advertising industry needs to be aware of today – and shows how any agency and their client can take advantage of these to win customers, retain customers and sell more.

Shotton’s previous book, The Choice Factory was a highly acclaimed best-seller.

Shotton started his career as a media planner 18 years ago, working on accounts such as Coke, Lexus, and comparethemarket, before specialising in applying behavioural science to business problems.

He is the founder of Astroten, a consultancy that applies behavioural science to marketing and he regularly runs training session with brands using insights from behavioural science to help solve their problems.

The moderator for the morning will be Chris Cashen, managing partner, strategy with Mindshare. Other panellists include Emma Woods, head of marketing communications, Fáilte Ireland, Paul Farrell, managing director, Virgin Media Television and Dael Wood, strategic consulting director, Dentsu Aegis Network.

The purchase a ticket to attend the event click HERE