Irish Agencies and Brands Triumph at European Sponsorship Awards

There was a strong Irish contingent at the annual European Sponsorship Awards which were held in London this week and a number of Irish agencies and brands picked up of awards on the night.

Some of the Irish winners included Teneo Sports Advisory, Core, SKY, An Post, Allianz, Women’s Aid and vhi.

It was a big night for SKY which together with Core picked up three awards on the night including Best Newcomer and Best Use of Content for the broadcaster’s ground-breaking “Outbelieve” sponsorship of the Women’s National Football Team.

Core, together with An Post, were once again winners in the Arts & Culture category for the An Post Irish Book Awards.

It was also a big night for the Dublin-based Teneo, which picked up Group Owned Agency of the Year Award while health insurance provider vhi came out on top in the Event of the Year for its “More than Running” partnership with parkrun.

Elsewhere, Allianz and Women’s Aid also made it to the winners stage for the former’s #TheWorldsStrongestWomen campaign in the Best Use of ESG & Purpose-led Sponsorship category.

A number of Irish based sponsorships were also commended on the night including SuperValu for its Tidy Towns initiative, AIG’s “Support for Drummo” campaign, Circle K’s “Here for Ireland” and Energia for its “Get Ireland Growing” as well as for its “A 30 Year Rugby Legacy” video series in support of rugby’s AIL. AIB’s Home of the Year was also commended.

Finally, WHOOP, which has its global marketing team based in Dublin, won Best Media Sponsorship and Highly Commended in Best Use of Cutting Edge Technology. WHOOP, a digital fitness and health coaching platform, also won coveted Grand Prix for its media partnership with Eurosport for the Giro d’Italia in a deal that was brokered by Core.

A full list of the Irish winners and those that received commendations is below.

Arts & Culture Sponsorship – Non-charity

WINNER: An Post Irish Book Awards: “Everyone A Reader”

Best Use of ESG & Purpose-led Sponsorship – Non-sport

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energia Get Ireland Growing

HIGHLY COMMENDED: SuperValu TidyTowns Save the Bees

WINNER: Allianz + Women’s Aid #TheWorldsStrongestWomen

Best Use of ESG & Purpose-led Sponsorship – Sport

HIGHLY COMMENDED: AIG | Support for Drummo

Media Sponsorship

COMMENDED: AIB HOTY

Sport Sponsorship < €250,000

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Circle K – Here for Ireland

Sport Sponsorship €250,000-€499,999

WINNER: Sky x WNT Outbelieve

Best Newcomer

WINNER: OUTBELIEVE Sky x WNT

Best Use of Content

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energia AIL – A 30 Year Rugby Legacy

WINNER: Outbelieve Sky x WNT

Best Use of PR Outside Soccer

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energia Get Ireland Growing

Group Owned Agency of the Year

WINNER: Teneo Sports Advisory

Event of the Year

WINNER: Vhi More Than Running

ESA Sponsorship of the Year

Special mention: Allianz + Women’s Aid #TheWorldsStrongestWomen

Special mention: An Post Irish Book Awards: “Everyone A Reader”