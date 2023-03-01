Sharon Walsh Appointed as MD of Heineken Ireland

Sharon Walsh, one of the leading figures in the marketing and drinks industries in recent years has been appointed as managing director of Heineken Ireland.

Walsh, who has been commercial director of the company since 2020, succeeds Maarten Schuurman who is leaving to head up the brewer’s East & West Africa region.

“Sharon has been a fantastic member of the Management Team for many years, and I wish her every success in her new role as Managing Director. Sharon’s broad business knowledge, leadership, creative drive, and competitive spirit will be of great value to drive the next chapter of sustainable and responsible growth at Heineken Ireland,” says Schuurman.

Walsh joined Heineken Ireland in 2011 as its marketing director. Prior to joining the Dutch-owned drinks giant, she spent seven years with Coca Cola in Ireland, having joined from Diageo where she worked across brands like Baileys and Smirnoff.

Since joining Heineken, she has also spent nearly four years as global head of its cider portfolio and oversaw the the successful roll-out of Orchard Thieves and Applemans cider in the Irish market. The Irish roll-out was followed in other international markets.

Speaking about her appointment as managing director of Heineken Ireland, Walsh says: “We have a great team at HEINEKEN Ireland, and I’m looking forward to leading the business and working with them, and our customers and stakeholders, to continue to take the business forward.”

Brands owned by Heineken Ireland, which employs 340 people, include Heineken, Heineken 0.0%, Birra Moretti, Coors, Orchard Thieves, Murphy’s, Beamish, and Islands Edge.