New Judges and Gold Partner for Media Awards 2023 Announced

New judges and sponsors for the Media Awards 2023 have been announced by the organisers.

The Media Awards, which are currently open for entries, will take place at a gala dinner on April 27 in the RDS. The closing date for entries in March 21, 2023.

New additions to the judging panel include Paul Carton, global marketing director, Baileys at Diageo; Shenda Loughnane, global MD, iProspect; John Dunne, MD, Ignite Media Consulting; John Osborn, director Ad Net Zero USA; Rebecca Rodgers, agency account manager, Global; John Patten, founder Medialink & Digitize; David Monaghan, managing director KICK and Dianne Newman, CEO RAM UK.

Other new judges include Mike Cooper, vice chairman, Omnicom Europe; Rhona Holland, senior director, head of global beverage insights, PepsiCo; Verica Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer, Channel 4 and Frances Ralston-Good, global chief transformation officer EssenceMediacom.

In addition, the organisers have also announced that SKY Media has teamed up with the Awards as a new Gold Partner for 2023.