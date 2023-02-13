The Public House Gets Loved Up With New Awards Collection

Love is in the air and as a token of affection for the loved ones who don’t get a look in when their partners are are toiling away late at night on submission to various advertising awards programmes, The Public House has launched The Upcycled Awards Collection for Valentine’s Day to thank them.

The Dublin-based agency teamed up with sustainable Dublin jewellers Edge Only to create a range of jewellery called The Upcycled Awards Collection, entirely hand crafted from the awards the agency pulled in the previous year, including Communication Arts, ICADs and One Show awards. The awards were deconstructed and fashioned into wearable medallions in time for Valentine’s Day and will be handed over to their loved ones on Valentine’s d.

According to Colin Hart, executive creative director, The Public House: “As an agency team, we’re so proud of our awards last year, but we know that there are people outside of the agency team, at home who are neglected by late nights and relentless talk about ‘the best idea ever’ which in fairness must be painful, so this idea is for them. Hopefully it can pick up a few more awards as we’ll need them for next Valentine’s Day!”

Credits

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Copywriter: Paddy O’Mahoney & Patrick Dunne

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh

Business Director: Terri Turner

Account Manager: Siddharth Aghi

Senior Designer & Photographer: Trevor Nolan

Animator: Kevin Hughes

PARTNER CREDITS

Jewellery design: Edge Only, Jenny Huston

Videography: Taller Stories, Steve Sheehy