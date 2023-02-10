Media Awards 2023 Announce First Group of Judges

A number of high-profile advertising and media industry experts have joined the judging panel for the Media Awards 2023.

This year, the judging panel will include Dee Forbes, director general, RTÉ; Paul Farrell, managing director Virgin Media Television, Martina McDonnell, marketing director, SMB & Programmes, Meta; Neal Davies, chief executive, BBDO Dublin, Simon Geraghty, research & insights director, Omnicom; Gavin O’Doherty, marketing specialist and executive coach; Alison Hunter, head of premium lager, Heineken Ireland, Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director, izest Marketing and Stuart Smith, SVP Strategic Accounts, Mediaocean.

The judging panel also includes Catherine Casserly, marketing director, Bewley’s, Vivien McKechnie, founding partner, Pt78, Aisling Walsh, marketing director, Butler’s Chocolates, Edel Kinance, marketing director, Camile Thai Group, Ian McShane, strategic advisor, McShane Consulting; Carina Moran, head of strategy Yahoo UK, Mark Henry, central marketing director, Tourism Ireland, Ann-Marie Lenihan, chief executive Newsbrands Ireland and Lucy Murray, CX and marketing director, An Post.

More judges will be announced over the coming weeks. Judging is scheduled to take place between April 19-21 with the winners announced the following week at the award ceremony.

The closing date for entries set for March 21 at 5pm and the gala black-tie Awards ceremony will take place in the RDS on April 27 2023.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie